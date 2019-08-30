It is the end of August now, which means we are about to hit September. Even though we may still have a couple of nice and sunny weeks, fall is on our doorstep. Now is the time to stock up on heating cables, so you can prepare yourself for this coming winter.

ThermTrace, a brand produced by the well-known facturer HTS Global AG offers everything you are looking for. ThermTrace was founded by Fabian de Soet more than 15 years ago to change the market of electric heating cables by providing heating solutions Made in Switzerland in the well-known Swiss quality for any kind of heating application.

Over the past decade, HTS Global AG has become one of the worlds leading manufacturers of self-regulating heating cables and constant wattage heating cables.

Working on a global scale, HTS Global AG has positioned itself with offices in Switzerland and Germany as well as in the UK and the United States.

All of the technically advanced heat tracing solutions fulfill international quality standards for both hazardous and safe areas.

HTS Global AG and its professionally trained partners in various countries provide marketing, distribution and customer service for the entire heat tracing product range, says Fabian de Soet.

HTS is investing a lot in their product development and innovation management, so they can offer their customers the best of the best.

The ThermTrace series of heating tapes includes a complete collection of self-regulating products. Starting with heating cables for very small piping systems with special applications we also provide high-end industrial grade cables for temperatures up to 240 ° C.

In addition to self-regulating cables, HTS Global AG offers constant wattage cables as well as a broad variety of accessories.

ThermTrace products offer solutions for all kinds of temperature ranges and applications, says Fabian de Soet.

ThermTrace products include the following Heating Cable:

ThermTrace Micro: The HTS TTM is a construction grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Lite: The HTS TTL is a construction and light industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Regular: The HTS TTR is a construction and industrial grad self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or low temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

ThermTrace Super: The HTS TTS is an industrial grade self-regulating heating tape that may be used for freeze protection, or temperature maintenance of pipework and vessels.

This is just a small range of the cabels that HTS Global AG produces. All of these cables are specialized for different areas and temperatures. For more information HTS Global AG is always more than happy to help you with your needs. Also further information can be found on their website www.hts-global.com.