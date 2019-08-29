Innovative systems for dispensing and bonding

Bondexpo is regarded as a leading trade fair for bonding technology and is an important venue for companies involved in industrial dispension and attaching. Over 50 exhibitors will be present at the Stuttgart trade fair site between 7 and 10 October, among them Rehm Thermal Systems with its product portfolio covering the fields of dispensing, adhesive technology and application processes. This includes the innovative systems of the Protecto-X series. Come and see for yourself – at the Rehm stand in Hall 6, 6513.

As a global manufacturer and supplier of a wide range of application processes for dispension and attaching technology, Rehm Thermal Systems is able to present its customers particularly versatile and process-reliable solutions. This year for the first time, Rehm is appearing at Bondexpo, the leading fair for all matters connected with adhesive technology. “As a leading global fair, Bondexpo is thought of as one of the foremost important meeting points for the industry. We can see that our international customers are looking for our new technologies and our global support, and so we have taken the decision to appear at Bondexpo this year”, states Michael Hanke, chief sales officer at Rehm. “With the diverse opportunities available to us for global networking in manufacturing – say via MES or ERP systems – we can provide our customers with the right technologies and the systems specific to their needs. This includes the ProtectoX series of bonding and dispensing systems”, adds Hanke.

The Protecto systems extend reliable, automated processes and precision results in the application of a wide range of materials. With solid machine engineering and diverse applications, Protecto is a strong contender in the fields of dispensing and adhesive technology. Up to 4 applicators can be used simultaneously, allowing the operator a wide range of options. In addition to dispensing, the ProtectoX series also offers the possibility of creating freely definable housing shapes in the third dimension. ProtectoX systems allow immediate hardening of UV lacquers, while various materials can also be cast or bonded. The systems are also designed to afford dependable surface activation and cleaning using plasma. “Rehm has supplied complete, innovative thermal system solutions for years, and we are delighted to be able to present all this at Bondexpo”, declares Michael Hanke.