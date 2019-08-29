Executive Coach Thomas Gelmi now also in the heart of Munich as of September 2019

It goes without saying that the chemistry must be right to facilitate a trustful exchange with a coach and sparring partner. A pleasant environment makes clients feel even more at ease to engage in an open discussion. Opening his branch office at Maximilianstraße in Munich allows Executive Coach Thomas Gelmi to meet the expectations of clients in the region even better now.

Starting in September, Gelmi will be welcoming his clients in Palais an der Oper, surrounded by the arts, the lifestyle, and the exquisite neighborhood right in the heart of Munich. The building has its own underground car park. Tram, rapid-transit railway, and subway are accessible within 1-2 minutes walking distance. Clients arriving by plane will reach their destination within 30 minutes.

“When selecting an appropriate location, I found it particularly important that my clients can enjoy a high standard throughout and arrive stress-free thanks to plentiful transport connections,” Gelmi highlights his decision in favor of Maximilianstraße.

From years of experience as an executive coach and sparring partner, Thomas Gelmi knows how important the choice of location is for fruitful conversations: “Most of my clients really appreciate being able to leave their familiar surroundings behind for a personal exchange. An inspiring environment with exciting architecture, such as that found in Maximilianstraße, can most certainly be a welcome change.”

For more information on Thomas Gelmi, visit: http://www.thomasgelmi.com