Add full support for NTFS-formatted drives to your Mac

Tuxera, the world-leading storage software and networking technology company, is proud to offer a way to finally add complete NTFS read and write capabilities to MacOS. No longer do you have to be limited to only being able to read drives. Now you can edit, copy, move, and delete those files and folders without having to use a PC every time. Microsoft NTFS for Mac is a third-party NTFS driver that provides native-level functionality and performance. It’s also exceptionally easy to use and works flawlessly with any USB or other external drive formatted using Windows’ file system. If you regularly swap storage devices between Windows PCs and Macs, you’ll quickly find this to be an invaluable solution enabling seamless exchange of data and easy file handling.

Keep your data safe when hot-swapping storage devices

It’s not just compatibility issues you have to worry when using external storage devices. Though plug-and-play, their convenience comes at the cost of a greatly increased chance of data corruption. This often occurs when a device is unplugged at the wrong time, or a power cut interrupts transfers in progress. Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Tuxera provides market-leading fail-safe technology to keep everything intact while also reducing the risk of damage to your storage devices. There’s no sacrificing performance either, and the software provides sustained transfer seeds using smart caching technology. Transferring files couldn’t be quicker or easier!

Microsoft NTFS for Mac by Tuxera is available as an affordable one-time purchase of $25 per license. Licenses are also valid for the entire lifetime of the software, so you’ll never have to pay for updates. Find out more by visiting https://www.tuxera.com/products/tuxera-ntfs-for-mac/ .

About Tuxera

Tuxera creates quality-assured embedded storage management software for world-leading companies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and much more. Tuxera’s software stores your data reliably, while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible.