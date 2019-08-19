Broadcast your passion with radio automation software

Spacial Audio Solutions LLC is proud to present version 2019.2 of its popular radio automation software, the on-premises edition of SAM Broadcaster PRO. This new edition adds MariaDB support to make it compatible with one of the world’s most popular database formats. This is the second major version overhaul this year, with the first providing a new and improved file manager and different settings. If you prefer your software to live in the cloud and always be up to date, you can try SAM Broadcaster Cloud. If you prefer the excellent flexibility of having both locally installed radio software and an always-online web-based version, then Spacial has you covered with a time-limited discount.

Your radio – your choices

SAM Broadcaster PRO lets you stream in multiple formats including AAC, MP3, aacPlus, AAC-HE, mp3PRO, Ogg, and Windows Media. You can also choose from multiple player decks to give you maximum control over the experience. With ready-made HTML and PHP templates included, you can easily integrate your radio stations on your website without ever having to write a line of code. Thanks to integrated analytics, you can readily keep track of the listening habits of your audience. Other features include the ability to let people vote on tracks or send -in requests.

If you are looking for radio automation software that gives you the most control, then SAM Broadcaster PRO, designed for Windows, is the solution you are looking for. Get started today by visiting the official web page of SAM Broadcaster PRO at https://spacial.com/what-we-do-features/ . There are multiple payment plans to choose from for maximum flexibility.

About Spacial Audio Solutions

Spacial Audio Solutions has been developing internet audio streaming and radio automation solutions for the last 13 years and have thousands of happy customers all over the world. SAM Broadcaster and SAM Cast have helped shape the streaming industry of today. If you want to start your own online radio station then Spacial will have the right solution for you.