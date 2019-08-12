Regain control over your online experience with a VPN

Golden Frog, a global provider of online security and privacy solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Version 2.16.4 of its industry leading virtual private networking software. The new version sports a slew of minor updates to improve performance and fix bugs to make your online experiences more secure and connected than ever. To get started, all you need to do is sign up for an account, download the app, and connect to the server of your choice. You can choose servers from many different locations around the world to enjoy localized browsing experiences or get around local content restrictions when you’re travelling abroad.

Work safe when connecting via public wireless hotspots

Remote working is the new kind of work, with over half of all US workers now working from home or on the move on a regular basis. Many remote work jobs take people to cafes and parks and other venues with public wireless hotspots. Most of the time, these are open, which also means they are not encrypted and that anyone with the right software can intercept data being sent between the device and the local router. VyperVPN for Windows provides public WiFi protection by automatically encrypting all web traffic when it detects you connecting to an unknown network. To provide an extra layer of security, the ‘kill switch’ feature automatically blocks all connections to websites and online services whenever the VPN disconnects or hasn’t been enabled.

If you’re looking for a way to take back control over your digital life, then VyperVPN for Windows comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Check it out today at https://www.vyprvpn.com/vpn-apps/vpn-for-windows

About Golden Frog

Golden Frog, the creator of VyprVPN (a secure personal VPN service) and Dump Truck (a secure online storage service), provides applications and services that preserve an open and secure Internet experience while respecting user privacy. With users in 215+ countries, it owns and operates a global network with private server clusters in North America, Europe and Asia.