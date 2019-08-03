See Wild-Life Animals at their Natural Habitat in Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary

Are you a nature lover who is looking to explore wild life sanctuary this summer? If yes, book a room at Aaroham Resort, which is considered as one of the best hotels in Dalhousie near Gandhi Chowk. Not only does Aaroham Resort offer world-class accomodation and mouth-watering local himachali cuisine but it also offer you to explore famous tourist destinations in Dalhousie in a limited budget. For nature lovers, one of the most recommended place to visit in Dalhousie is Kalatop Khajjiar Sanctuary.

According to a local guide who assist the guest of Aaroham Resort, “It lies in the catchments area of river Ravi and located about 10 km from the Gandhi Chowk in Dalhousie. The altitude of the sanctuary varies from 3910 feet to 9134 feet. It is a popular site to explore by trek near Dalhousie”.

Talking about the history of this sanctuary, the local guide, said, “Kalatop Wildlife Sanctuary was founded in 1958. in addition to this, it is considered by many environment experts as is one of the most popular wildlife sanctuaries in Himachal Pradesh”.

He further added, “This sanctuary is spread over an area of 1962 hectares and the landscapes. It is thickly covered with Deodar trees interspersed with little streams flowing into the Ravi River”.

Ramesh, who was first time tourist to this location said, “The vegetation inside the sanctuary consists of blue pine, deodar and oak forests. You can see Leopard, Bear, Deer, Squirrel, Barking Goral, Serow, Langur, Jackal and Himalayan Black Marten at this wildlife sanctuary”. The best time to visit the sanctuary is from March to May and September to November.