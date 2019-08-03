China International (Guangzhou) Boiler & Thermodynamic System Fair 2019

China, One of the Top Boilers Makers

China is a major producer of boilers. In 2017, China produced boilers of 433674.7 T/h. The 8 biggest boilers producing provinces in China include Jiangsu, Anhui, Jilin, Zhejiang, Fujian, Heilongjiang, Liaoning, and Hebei, where most of our exhibitors usually come from.

Preview of CBF 2019

CBF 2019 is the 15th event in the field of industrial/commercial small and medium sized boilers in Asia, hosting together with Heat China 2019 hundreds of enterprises at home and abroad, providing boilers powered by heat pumps, solar energy, biomass energy, electricity, etc. Furthermore,worldwide professional boilers and heating solutions buyers will converge under the same roof to witness the grand show. It’s believed firmly that BCF will provide you with a complete suite of heating solution.

Review of CBF 2018

Featuring a host of global premium boiler brands, such as Polytechnik (Austria), Sookook (Korea), ROSHT (Korea), ZEECO (USA), EBICO (Italy), Wisebond, Devotion Corporation, Shuangliang Group, Jvneng, Lvding, Xianchuang, Shuangfeng, Lvtan, and etc, BCE 2018 successfully built a one-stop purchasing platform for the industry. 87% buyers found their products of interest and 94% buyers said they would like to attend the next edition.

Exhibition Scope:

-Various kinds of boilers;

-Thermal systems, combustion systems, combustion equipment;

-Other boiler related equipment.

Co-located Trade Shows：

2019 Guangzhou International Drying Technology and Equipment Exhibition

2019 Guangzhou International Solar Photovoltaic Exhibition (PV Guangzhou 2019)

2019 Asia-Pacific Biomass Energy Exhibition (APBE 2019)

2019 China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Exhibition (GEHE 2019)

2019 Asia-Pacific Bioenergy Summit

