Proskauer Director joins Augusta as Chief Operating Officer

Augusta the UK’s largest litigation and dispute funding institution by case volume with a team of 70 in London today announces the appointment of Polly Bahl as Chief Operating Officer.

London, United Kingdom, August 2, 2019 — Augusta, the UK’s largest litigation and dispute funding institution by case volume – with a team of 70 in London – today announces the appointment of Polly Bahl as Chief Operating Officer, based in London. Polly joins from US law firm Proskauer Rose where, as London Director of Professional and Administrative Resources, she coordinated a range of operational functions. A solicitor by training, Polly qualified with SJ Berwin (now King & Wood Mallesons) where she became a partner specialising in private investment funds, a role which latterly incorporated various operational responsibilities.

Polly’s hiring is the latest addition to Augusta’s senior team following the recent arrivals of Gowling WLG Partner James Foster as Head of International Arbitration and FTI Consulting Managing Director Leor Franks as Chief Marketing Officer. These additions reflect Augusta’s ongoing growth and increasing client demand for dispute and litigation funding.

Commenting on the appointment, Louis Young, Managing Director at Augusta, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Polly to Augusta. We’ve been looking to fill this role for some time, and with her wide experience of corporate functions including Risk, IT, HR and Finance and her legal background, Polly will play a key role in this important phase of our growth”.

Polly Bahl commented: “I’m really pleased to be part of the continued expansion of Augusta’s operations given the exciting opportunities for further development in the UK and internationally. I’m very much looking forward to working with Augusta’s capable team and to help further develop a leading player in litigation and dispute funding”.

About Augusta Ventures:

Established in 2013, Augusta is the largest litigation and dispute funding institution in the UK by # cases with a team of 70 in London and 85 worldwide. Augusta’s scale enables us to make decisions in market-leading timeframes and fund cases of any size. Augusta is organised into a series of specialist practice groups: Arbitration, Class Action, Competition, Consumer, Intellectual Property and Litigation, and sectors including Financial Services and Construction & Energy. By the end of H12019, Augusta had funded 213 claims with a market-leading win ratio of over 80%. Augusta recently announced £25m funding deals with international law firm Pinsent Masons and leading litigation law firm HFW.

Contact:

Leor Franks

Chief Marketing Officer

Augusta Ventures

The Peak

2nd Floor, 5 Wilton Road

London, SW1V 1AN UK

+44 20 3510 2100

leor.franks@augustaventures.com

http://www.augustaventures.com