Membrane Chromatography Market statistics and research analysis released in latest report

The increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry, significant benefits of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes are some the factors driving the growth of this market.

The global Membrane Chromatography Market is expected to reach USD 290.6 Million by 2022 from USD 126.6 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.1%.

The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of product, the market is broadly segmented into consumables and accessories. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2017 and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing and lab-scale production and process development processes.

The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017

On the basis of technique, the market is broadly segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2017. Ion exchange membrane chromatography is widely used for primary protein capturing and polishing, antibody purification, and virus purification. Affinity chromatography is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis operation mode, the market is broadly segmented into flow-through membrane chromatography and bind-elute membrane chromatography. The flow-through membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2017 and bind elute membrane chromatography is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:-

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market. The largest share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies in North America. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the membrane chromatography market.

Top Key Players:-

The key players in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (US), and 3M Company (US).