92.7 BIG FM INVITES DELHIITES FOR A SELF-DEFENSE TRAINING SESSION FOR WOMEN AT AMBIENCE MALL, GURUGRAM

Putting its best foot forward and addressing Women’s safety issues with its latest campaign, ‘Dilli Ke Dhaakad’, 92.7 BIG FM is organizing a self-defense training session for women at Ambience Mall, Gurgaon this weekend. Joining hands with the noble initiative are ASI – Delhi Police Ms. Kiran Sethi A.K.A ‘Lady Singham’ and Limca Book of Records holder, Mr. Shiv Kumar, a renowned self-defense trainer in India. The powerful duo will be seen teaching various techniques of self-defense to the participants at the venue.

Ms. Kiran Sethi, ASI, Delhi Police has trained more than 5000 school and university students, while Mr. Shiv Kumar Kohli has been organizing self-defense training sessions for women in India since a very long time.

Adding to the spirit, RJ Simran and RJ Yogi will be seen motivating the participants present and engaging with them about the entire initiative. The campaign is led by well-known personality Richa Anirudh who is getting the required support from RJ Nitin, RJ Jassi, RJ Simran, RJ Yogi. Join the mission to make Delhi safe again!

When: Saturday, 3rd August 2019

Where: Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Time: 5 PM