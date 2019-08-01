SISTec Ratibad Industrial Tour to DB Printing Press

SISTec Ratibad Department Of Mechanical Engineering conducted an Industrial Visit to Dainik Bhaskar Printing Press, Bhopal for their 2nd and 3rd Year Students.

The objective of this Industrial Visit was to provide an insight regarding the internal functioning, machinery and technology used in paper printing.

Students were briefed about different stages of publication like content gathering, pre-press planning, organising the content and resources and post press tasks of printing. lt helped students understand the challenges involved in periodical publication and distribution.

This whole visit was very informative and interactive. Students were very excited and enjoyed learning to the fullest.

The Department of Mechanical Engineering express a heartfelt gratitude to Prof. Mayank Nema for arranging this visit and Prof. Rajiv Pandey and Prof. J P Singh for their assistance during the visit.