Digestive Health Products Market Share, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025

A healthy digestive tract requires a proper digestion which helps in maintenance of the healthy immune system. Digestive health products are designed in order to enhance the functioning of the digestive tract. The various components of the digestive system require special maintenance owing to its delicate nature. The maintenance of the healthy stomach by restoring healthy gut bacteria and maintaining the levels of acid can be achieved by the use of digestive health products.

Increase in the health consciousness and burgeoning geriatric population expected to drive the demand for probiotics which help in the proper maintenance of gut flora is likely to drive the growth of the digestive supplements market. As per the report of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, there are 60 to 70 million people who are affected by digestive diseases. However, the stringent government regulations are likely to hamper the probiotic supplements market growth.

The global digestive health products market is divided into following categories-

1. Product type

• Dairy Products

• Non-alcoholic Beverages

• Bakery Products

• Cereals

• Others

2. Ingredients

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Others

3. End-users

• Supermarkets & hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online Stores

• Others

And lastly, on the basis of geographical regions, the global digestive health products market has five major regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America probiotics supplements market and enzyme supplements market is dominant when compared with that of the other regional markets. The rising awareness among the people regarding the health products and their benefits is the key factor anticipating the growth of the digestive supplements market in this region. The European region is likely to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years in the enzyme supplements market. Asia Pacific is expected to show growth owing to its improving healthcare sector and growing preferences of the people towards healthier lifestyle. Japan is the major contributor in the Asia Pacific in the global digestive health supplements market.

Some of the key players in the global digestive health supplements market include E.I. DuPont Nemours and Company (U.S), Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. (Japan), Danone SA (France), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Cargill Inc. (U.S), Arla Foods Inc. (Denmark), Mondelez International Inc. (U.S). Some of the market developments include Yakult Danone has launched its new version of signature probiotic drink in India in 2018.

