Another Gong Cha Franchise Opening In Austin, Texas

New York, USA – Gong Cha, the best bubble tea manufacturer in the world has opened another Franchise in the Austin, Texas. The wait is over for Austin residents who have always wanted a Gong Cha’s store around. With a location in suite 126, Esperanza crossing, ‘The domain’ is one of the modern bubble tea stores in Texas.

The domain started a soft opening last month- their grand opening was on June 15-16. In a statement by Anchal Lamba, president, Gong Cha, ” for long, we’ve set out our plans to open a new bubble tea shop for Austin communities”. He said, “Despite all hurdles, we are happy we did”. “We’ve patiently designed the new bubble tea shop in Austin as a modern and comfortable place where customers can talk and relax while sipping their bubble tea from a big fat straw “.

The interior design of the new Domain store in Austin, Texas boasts of basic amenities like the community cables and charging stations for customer’s device. Gong Cha has many drink choices and combinations. For example, Bubble waffle with pearls and ice cream toppings, Taro Slush with Oreo, and Mango Slush with Mango Popping Bubbles.

There are two new flavors for the bubble waffle which you can find at the Domain bubble tea store. They include chocolate and matcha. Summer Refresh Series is still out, where customers can enjoy the strawberry lemonade with strawberry pearls, honey lemon slush, and honey lemon green tea. Also, Soft Serve Ice Cream is available at the following location: 9889 Bellaire Blvd, Ste C-318, and Houston, TX 77036.

Furthermore, Catering Boxes are available now, starting at $30 for bubble tea lovers to enjoy. Customers can freely choose the drink bases and add-ins like bubbles, jelly, sugar and ice levels.

It’s no news that bubble tea is a popular trend in Texas. Austin community do not joke with a cup of bubble tea from Gong Cha. This development inspired them to ensure that each Gong Cha’s store is just a stone throw away from the residence of Austin. ” That’s our inspiration behind the opening of the domain and other upcoming stores”, says Anchal Lamba.

“Now we are happy to announce the opening of the Domain in Austin, Texas and the New York Soho store. New amazing flavors await our customers”. ” we’ll be more than happy to see you at our new “domain” store”, Anchal said.

About Gong Cha

Started at Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Gong Cha, which represents, tribute tea for the emperor, sells the best bubble tea in the world. They own numerous stores in different locations from all over the world including the USA, U.K, and Canada. The goal of Gong Cha is to serve a fresh and high-quality bubble tea to their customers. Gong Cha’s bubble tea combines different delicacies like fruits, toppings, and other creative combinations.

Gong Cha bubble tea stores ensure that their Boba tea is refreshed every 4 hours so that customers can enjoy a fresh bubble tea.

