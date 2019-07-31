Priest, Conway, Potts, Sayger Among Top Creators At 2019 Wizard World Chicago, August 22-25

Industry veterans Christopher Priest (“Black Panther,” “Batman”) Carl Potts (“Venom,” “Punisher”), Stuart Sayger (“G.I. Joe.” “Xena: Warrior Princess”), Gerry Conway (“The Punisher,” “Ms. Marvel”), Kurt Lehner (“Gargoyles,” “Marvel Action Hour”), Mostafa Moussa (“Superman,” “Fantastic Four”), Jeremy Clark (“Grimm Fairy Tales,” “Day of the Dead”), Thomas Estrada (Disney, DreamWorks), Tim Lattie (“Ghostbusters,” WWE), Joe Wos (“Mazetoons”), and Joe Corroney (“Star Wars,” “Marvel’s Avengers”) are among the leading creators scheduled to populate Artist Alley at the 22nd annual Wizard World Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, August 22-25. The weekend will also feature many demonstrations and discussions at the Creative Stage, as well as more than 40 Chicagoland-area creators.

Other notable artists and writers scheduled to appear include Gavin Smith (“The Accelerators,” “Ghost in the Shell”), Claudio Aboy (DC Comics, LucasFilm), Eddy Decker (“Far Out!”), James Morris (Three Kingdoms trilogy), Mog Park (HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” “Hundred Thousand Kingdoms”), Ren McKenzie (“The Samaritan,” “Half Breed”), Jed Thomas (“Crypt TV,” “The Amity Wars”) and more.

In addition to Decker, the Chicago area will be well represented in Artist Alley. Local artists and writers appearing there include notables Trevor Mueller (“Albert the Alien,” “Reading with Pictures”), Alan Dyson (“Game of Thrones,” “Knight Seeker”), Andy Szaf (“Power Animals,” WCW), Christopher Kostecka (Hippo Ocracy, The President Killed My Dog), Camron Johnson (“Bonecheek,” “Rabbit in Red”), Cory Smith (pencil portraits, charcoal sketches), Christine Chang (traditional, digital media), Arthur Lashkiba (digital art), Winslow Dumaine (“The Tarot Restless”), DJ Corchin (“A Thousand No’s,” “Do You Speak Fish?”), Juan Gomez (“The Bells,” Rolling Stone), Kae McSpadden (“Find Your Wings,” Reppin’ Flag), Katie Houston (costumes, custom figures), Edward Sims (“Black Arrow,” “Persia the Lighting Dragon”), Kurt Zauer (“Spectress and Sabanion”), Luis Colindres (EDM illustrations), Wil Woods (The Paper Terminal), Tyrine Carver (The Paper Terminal), Brandon Santiago (“The Kid,” “Asa’s Dad”), Patrick Olsen (“Paradise Lost”), Peter Smith (“Chronicles of Zelara,” “Across the Pond Presents”), Rob Hogan (political art), Joseph Cisneros (“Bandana Avenger and Friends”), Matthew Paciorek (“C.H.A.M.P.S.”), Vheto Gutierrez Vazquez (“Chaac”) and others.

Wizard World Chicago will also include non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with select celebrities and autographs/photo ops with top stars such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Justice League), “Gotham” stars Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin and Drew Powell, Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride, “Stranger Things”), Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”), Chris Sarandon (The Princess Bride, Nightmare Before Christmas), Daniel Cudmore (X-Men, The Twilight Saga), George Wendt (“Cheers”), Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” “Melissa and Joey”), Katrina Law (“Arrow,” “Spartacus: Blood and Sand”) and more, along with Wizard World’s Master of Ceremonies, Kato Kaelin.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Chicago show hours are Thursday, August 22, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, August 23, noon-7 p.m.; Saturday, August 24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Chicago is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2019 Wizard World Chicago, visit http://wizd.me/ChicagoPR.