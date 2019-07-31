GetSavvi Health’s Comprehensive Plan Offers Hospital and Medical Benefits

GetSavvi Health is a renowned healthcare products provider in South Africa. With a belief that affordable and quality healthcare should be accessible to all, the company strives to offer the best private medical facilities at competitive rates. To make its vision a reality, GetSavvi Health provides specially curated health insurance plans to South African citizens.

Understanding that different people have varying needs, the company offers three health insurance plan options:

The Primary Care Plan that offers daily medical benefits

The Get Care Plan that offers hospital benefits during an emergency

The Primary Care Plan+ is a comprehensive plan offering both hospital benefits and daily medical benefits.

Primary Healthcare Plan+ – Benefits Offered

Not everyone can afford the costly medical aid plans that provide cover during emergencies and offer medical benefits as well. This health insurance plan aims to offer similar benefits at much affordable costs. The Primary Care Plan+ covers a range of day to day medical requirements like:

Unlimited consultations with a GP

Dentistry – both emergency and basic

Basic tests like blood and X-ray

Acute and Chronic Medication

Maternity benefits

Other benefits

The above benefits are available not only to the insured but also to the family members of the insured. The comprehensive Primary Care Plan+ is affordably priced at R750 per month for a family and R460 per month for an individual. Offering a complete healthcare provision to individuals as well as growing families, the plan also extends hospital benefits such as:

Emergency Casualty Benefit – This includes cover for an emergency outpatient treatment for injuries occurring from an accident. The maximum cover offered is R6,350 per annum for a person.

This includes cover for an emergency outpatient treatment for injuries occurring from an accident. The maximum cover offered is R6,350 per annum for a person. Emergency Stabilisation Benefit – During an emergency, the plan offers cover for inpatient treatment. Applicable for both private and public hospitals, the maximum cover offered is R18,500 per annum for a person.

During an emergency, the plan offers cover for inpatient treatment. Applicable for both private and public hospitals, the maximum cover offered is R18,500 per annum for a person. Personal Accident Benefit – The plan covers the cost of hospital treatment and additional services when the insured meets with an accident. The maximum cover offered is R120,000 per annum for a person.

All plans offered by GetSavvi Health including the Primary Care Plan+ offers family funeral cover and counselling for HIV and trauma. They have a 24/7 emergency helpline and offer general health guidance as well. To know more about the healthcare products and services offered by GetSavvi Health, please visit their website: https://getsavvi.co.za/.

About the Company

GetSavvi Health is a health insurance provider in South Africa that aims to become a front-runner in the primary healthcare segment. The company aims to alleviate the healthcare conditions in South Africa by offering insurance plans that make private medical facilities affordable.

Contact:

27 Willie Van Schoor Avenue, Tygervalley

Bellville, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 0861189202