Career counselling seminar is conducted by K11 Academy Of Fitness Sciences

The fitness industry in India and across the globe has undoubtedly evolved to a great extent from the embryonic beginning in the late 90s to developed phase in the present time. Gone is the time when working as a fitness trainer wasn’t considered well in terms of profession. With the growing awareness in regards to health and overall well-being among the general populace, more and more people are looking forward to personal trainers who can help them accomplish their fitness goals. Have you been thinking about starting your career in the fitness industry?

If yes, then good news for you that one of the most reputed names in the fitness industry The K11 Academy Of Fitness Sciences has come forward to conduct a counselling seminar for all the aspiring candidates who would like to know more about the career and growth prospects of doing personal training certification. The seminar will be conducted on 17th August 2019 at K11 Academy Of Fitness Sciences in Mumbai and Pune.

The academy working in close collaboration with ETA College and AIKARO to provide REPS Level-III, Certified Personal Coach Certifications to the promising candidates, in line with the ICREPs standards.

Here are some of the key aspects that will be covered in the seminar:

• Teaching Procedure and content covered, all-inclusive coaching with theory and its application

• Brief info about the courses offered at K11 and how they help to create improved career prospects in the Fitness Industry

• Assessment and Evaluation Benchmarks

• An overview of how K11 Academy of Fitness Sciences can help you in getting the right job in the fitness industry.

If you wish to know more about the personal training certification career counselling seminar, please do visit us at https://www.keleven.com/ or you can call us on 022-66918721