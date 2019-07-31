Bank of Baroda marks 112 years with new digital banking, wealth management initiatives

Mumbai, July 25, 2019: Bank of Baroda, India’s second largest public sector bank, marked 112 years of its Foundation by announcing a host of services for its customers, in digital banking and wealth management services.

In addition to the services for mobile and internet banking already offered to the customers, Bank of Baroda will now offer use-friendly digitally enabled investment options.

DIGITAL BANKING:

One Nation One Card (National Common Mobility Card) – It can be used for transit payments, toll, parking, small value offline retail payment having NCMC specification terminal as well as normal day to day cash withdrawal and retail payment

Baroda Paypoint Colony World – A Mobile App/web Portal that provides solutions to housing societies who don’t have their own websites or developer, to collect maintenance/other charges from the society members

Baroda Paypoint Get-eKart – A complete online Mobile and Web Store platform which enables the merchant to launch its e-commerce and mobile store platform in quick time. The merchant will get their own branded Mobile app and website with shopping platform pre integrated with various useful plug-ins.

AirPay Online Payment & Atom Payment Solutions – Two new aggregators on-boarded on Baroda Connect, the Bank’s Internet Banking Application

BARODA WEALTH SOLUTIONS:

The Bank has launched a new digital platform for customers, which can be easily accessible 24/7 for their investments.

A financial planning tool that allows users to set their requirements and the goals to be achieved, according to which the tool will come up with a suitable plan for the user. It allows the customers with real time processing at the branches or through mobile banking and internet banking.

The platform will provide an all-round view on the investments made by the customer and will keep a track on the risk tolerance set by the customer.

BLOG – BANKING MANTRA:

Banking Mantra will allow the Bank to enhance Brand Awareness, Customer Experience, Search Engine Optimization results and derive other benefits

As has been the tradition, the Bank also marked the Foundation Day occasion with ‘The Baroda Sun Achievement Awards’, celebrated every year on July 20, to recognise eminent personalities from various fields like science, medicine, social work, sports, art & cinema to celebrate their outstanding/extraordinary contribution in the fields.

This year the awards were given to Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan in the arts category, Dr. Ashok Laxmanrao Kukade for contributions in the field of Medicine / Science, Smt. Jamuna Tudu in the environment category, Smt. Rajkumari Devi for her contribution towards Social work and Shri I M Vijayan for his `excellence in the sports category.