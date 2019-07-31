An exhibition of craftsmanship at its best: Hast Karagir to host a showcase soon

Hast Karagir a charitable organisation based in Delhi is excited to showcase and sell their handmade products at an exhibition called ‘Karigar Haat’. The artisans are involved in producing traditional handicrafts and handloom products. The artisans are skilled in traditional art and painting as well.

The products made by artisans and weavers follow the traditional principle of using renewable material to conserve vital resources for future generations. For all the handicraft devotees in Pune, this event is a great opportunity to choose from various products which are made with a lot of heart by the artisans. The exhibition is hosted by Hast Karagir to not only give the talented artisans exposure but to also maintain traditional arts of India.

This event will give the artisans the encouragement and confidence to bring their art to the fore. The efforts taken by the organisation together with the skills of the artisans contribute towards sustainable choices of today’s fashion and style conscious.

When: 2nd to 5th August 2019 (10:30 AM to 8:30 PM)

Where: Harshal Hall, Karve Road, 153, Kothrud, Pune