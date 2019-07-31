AbboMax Introduces Antibody Panels for Bcell and Tcell Lymphoma

AbboMax has developed the panels of antibodies to study lymphoma. Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes. The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells. AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality services and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies.

San Jose, California, United States., July 31, 2019 — AbboMax, Inc has developed the panels of antibodies to study B- and T-cell lymphomas. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, it is a group of cancers that develop from lymphocytes.

The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus gland and bone marrow. There are many subtypes of lymphomas. All lymphoma subtypes combined are the seventh most common cancer in the United States. The two main categories of lymphomas are Hodgkin’s lymphomas (HL) and the non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL). Lymphoma is a malignant transformation of either B or T cells or their subtypes.

The B-cell lymphomas are types of lymphoma affecting B cells. T-cell lymphomas are lymphomas that affect T cells.

B-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies against:

CD19, CD20, CD22, CD45, CD45RO, CD79a, CD10, Bcl-2, Bcl-2a, Bcl-6.

T-Cell lymphoma panel includes antibodies against:

CD2, CD3, CD3zeta, CD4, CD5, CD7, CD8, CD8a, CD10, CD45, CD45RO.

Lymphoma related:

MHCII (HLA-DP and DR), CD40, CD56, CXCR3, Cyclin D1, Bcl-10, Bcl-w, Bcl-X.

About AbboMax:

AbboMax, Inc. has been developing & manufacturing high performance immunoassay reagents for many years in California. It specializes in high-quality services and products focusing on antibody and assay development, including polyclonal, phosphospecific antibodies, IHC grade monoclonal antibodies, FFPE cell pellets slides, tissue/cell blocks and CRO services.

Please explore more information at: www.abbomax.com

Contact us: info@abbomax.com Tel: 408-573-1898 Fax: 408-573-1858 San Jose, California

By Natasha Raysberg, Ph.D.

Contact:

Natasha Raysberg

AbboMax

2528 Qume Dr #8,

San Jose, CA 95131, USA

1 408-573-1898

sales@abbomax.com

http://www.abbomax.com