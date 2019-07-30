Wooden Street Introduced Cupboards to Solve Storage Dilemmas in Every Home

At a Glance!

Start-Up : Wooden Street

Founders : Lokendra Ranawat, Virendra Ranawat

Year It was Founded : 2015

Location : Udaipur

Section : Furniture E-Commerce

Unique Selling Point : Custom Made Furniture

Whether you are decorating a new home or just renovating the existing one, one of the things that you should essentially concern is the type of cupboard you wish to incorporate. This time, Wooden Street has come up with an exclusive range of cupboards to cater to the needs of every style of home interiors.

The wooden cupboards have earned a lot of popularity in today’s décor world, and it’s all for its good reasons. From small size to 3-door cupboards, you can easily get the one according to available space in your bedroom.

Wooden Street is India’s No.1 custom online furniture store which spreading way of living a clutter-free and comfortable life in the number of homes. This online furniture store offers everything for everyone in the form of quality products.

In this column, you will be going to find some benefits of wooden cupboards that will not only give your bedroom an enticing look but will also add up to its functionality.

Take a look.

Stunning Looks:

The main advantage of wooden cupboards is that they look visually great. In spite of that, you can also tailor any design for your bedroom according to size, colour, finishes, and materials. The various types of finish options make them more appealing.

Things Get Arranged In a Better Way:

As the bedroom cupboard can be customized as per your needs, you can arrange all the things the way you want within the small and big cupboards. You can even segregate things from more important to less important so that you can easily access them anytime without any hassle.

The Perfect Material and Finish:

Yes, with a design for cupboard, you can choose your type of material and your style according to your taste. So, that you can create a great looking bedroom cupboard design that will also complement well the rest of the furniture and furnishings.

Give Adequate Space:

Don’t worry; the cupboards can efficiently solve all many problems such as storage issues, need of stylish look, etc. It will provide an ample amount of space without much taking your room’s space. Also, the wooden cupboards, when merges with your décor, make it even more spacious and beautiful.

The cupboards have different partition such as drawers, shelves, cabinets, and hanging space. You can use them and make your home clutter-free.

Up-To-Date:

At last, with its excellent features and practical solutions, a cupboard is a perfect fit in for any style home. Whether you have a traditional style home or a contemporary one, the type of wooden cupboard design is a perfect style to choose and to enhance the look of your bedroom.

Conclusion:

For a dream cupboard that provides you with an abundance of storage for all of your clothes, shoes, and accessories, you can explore a plethora of options at Wooden Street that matches your needs. Having the latest cupboard designs in your home will let you organize all the things in the closet properly and within your reach.

Every furniture unit at this online store is crafted from the solid hardwood such as Sheesham and Mango. These both kind of woods imparts immense durability and beautiful look to every unit. Also, to enhance the shine and smooth texture, they are overlaid with fine finishes. The options for finishes are Walnut, Honey, Mahogany, Teak, and many more. You can choose the one which complements the interiors of your room beautifully.

