U.S. Lawns South Oklahoma City Keeps Commercial Lawns Healthy through Proper Drainage

U.S. Lawns provides commercial property owners efficient irrigation systems equipped with proper drainage to prevent overwatering lawns.

[ORLANDO, 07/30/2019] – U.S. Lawns helps commercial property owners in South Oklahoma City keep their lawns lush and green through proper drainage. Drainage is an essential part of any smart irrigation system that ensures turfs are sufficiently hydrated. U.S. Lawns’ commercial landscaping services are one way to keep lawns healthy while potentially cutting utility costs.

Irrigation and Drainage: Working Hand in Hand

A healthy lawn starts with an effective and well-functioning irrigation system, which ensures that all areas of the turf receive the adequate amount of water. U.S. Lawns can install and maintain smart irrigation systems that are equipped with sensors that immediately shut off the system when they detect rain or excess water in the soil. Conversely, irrigation systems like these can also automatically turn on when they sense that the ground is too dry.

Drainage is an important part hydrating any lawn. The water must head somewhere, otherwise it will stagnate in the soil. Standing water can drown the garden and create a breeding ground for pests such as mosquitoes. Improper drainage can also lead to wasted water that could have been directed to other areas of the lawn that need hydration.

Water Drainage Assessment

Landscapes receive large amounts of water, but often not in the right places. If the drainage system leads the water away from parched areas, it may result in excessive utility expenses and an unhealthy lawn. U.S. Lawns’ team of experts can take a look at customers’ lawns and assess the efficiency of their drainage pathways. U.S. Lawns provides the appropriate solution depending on the result of the assessment.

About U.S. Lawns

U.S. Lawns caters to 250 locations nationwide, providing unmatched commercial landscaping services to different industries. Their network of lawn experts are knowledgeable in the different landscaping needs of every customer across retail properties, municipal, healthcare, or hospitality sectors. U.S. Lawns has been in the industry since 1986, bringing more than three decades’ worth of experience and expertise.

