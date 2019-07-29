“Wake Up: Awakened Woman” Hits #1 Spot on Amazon

Latest Anthology Book “Wake Up: Awakened Woman” hits the prestigious #1 Spot on Amazon on July 25, 2019.

“Wake Up: Awakened Woman” is an anthology book by Wake Up Publishing – it’s a collaborative effort of inspiring women around the world from different backgrounds, experiences, struggles and triumphs – this book is simply full of insightful and compelling stories.

There is literally something for everyone, from personal stories that uplift the spirit and revive intention to those about overcoming trauma and hardship.

One of the readers says, “This book is filled with real stories from women around the world. Stories of overcoming all sorts of adversities in life; yet also filled with inspiration, wisdom, and hope. It offers tips for others on their journey through life’s roller coaster ride! A must read!!!”

This book has the caliber to uplift and motivate anyone, which makes it a remarkable gift for someone who needs hope in his/her life.

Steven E. Schmitt- the publisher of the book states, “It is genuinely awe-inspiring to see the writing of so many dynamic women gathered in one place to share their unique messages, secrets, and stories.”

He further adds, “While you read this book, keep in mind that you also have the capacity within yourself to achieve success and to set new goals for your own awakening!”

“Wake Up: Awakened Woman” is a practical workbook about how women from around the world have in their own unique way overcome tragedy, life-threatening illness, emotional despair, divorce, and much more to achieve what they want in life.

The book is available at Amazon.com

https://www.amazon.com/Wake-Up-Awakened-Steve-Schmitt/dp/0999497871/

About Wake Up Authors

Authors appearing in “Wake Up: Awakened Woman” includes:

Ameena Vasim

Adrienne Lloren

Carolyn Teasdale

Eliza Oakley

Gerri-Lynn Fives

Ghazal Alvi

Jennifer Blakeslee Peterson

Karen Mayfield

Katherine Li

Lisa Moler

Marla Snow

Nichol Clyde Behrens

Sohyun Kim

Tanja Alexandra Loschmann

Tina Fox-McCord

Each author, at the end of her story, has a personal biography with contact information. People can reach out to any author of their choice for further connection and personal coaching.

About Wake Up and Steven E Schmitt:

Wake Up, a well known name in Publishing World, is a traditional California based publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books since 1994.

Steven E is Founder and CEO of Wake Up Publishing. He is dedicated to teaching people to find their purpose in life. Schmitt is the creator of one of the fastest-growing book series in the world, with over 30 books in print. It is called Wake Up…Live the Life You Love. His last 30 books have been bestsellers.

The wake up books sold over 2 Million Books worldwide. Wake Up along with Steven E allows writers to leave behind the complex and time-consuming business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, etc and give them the freedom to focus on their passion: writing and creating.

Steven E is the innovator of creating books with multiple authors or Anthology books. Nowadays, it’s a trend that you can be a co/author with famous authors like Wayne dyer, Deepak Chopra, Anthony Robbins, Jack Canfield – author of Chicken Soup for the Soul.

For more information, email Steven – selawofpositivity@gmail.com or call 562-884-0062

Steven’s Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/stevene.s

Wake Up Publishing’s Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/wakeupmovementseries/