A Story of Remarkable Transformation across Boundaries and Borders in Notion Press’ Latest Book – Toilet Warrior

India’s largest self-publishing company, Notion Press, has recently launched its latest book, Toilet Warrior. Written by linguist and travel writer Mark Balla from Melbourne, Australia, the book talks about how the author’s journey to India transformed him and countless others in India. The highly inspiring witty and clever narration makes the book easy to read for almost everyone and especially to those who are looking create a change anywhere in the world.

After completing his degree with a Linguistics major in the 1980s, Mark Balla joined Lonely Planet where he worked as an editor first and then later as a travel writer. While working there, he wrote numerous travel guides for tourists visiting Europe and Latin-American countries. Moving from there he worked on trade exhibitions and trade publishing while working for the commercial shipbuilding industry.

Meanwhile, Mark was married to Annie, and together they started their own business in the CD and DVD manufacturing industry. After leading it successfully for several years, they sold their business to an Australian based supplier. He then joined the buyer as the member of the board in a joint venture manufacturing business in India. This was where his transformational change began.

His discoveries in India shocked him and turned his world upside-down. However, unlike most people who would shy away from challenges that have a global impact, Mark decided to get involved instead of walking away. As a result, his efforts changed the lives of tens of thousands of underprivileged children in India. Toilet Warrior is the narration of this incredible transformation, the challenges which the author had to face and the struggle to achieve his intended goals.

Jack “Mr Toilet” Sim, Founder of World Toilet Organisation, says, “I hope this book can motivate more people to find purpose and meaning in their lives.” Such is the impact this book is expected to have on its readers. Apart from showcasing Mark Balla’s unparalleled efforts, this book also serves a greater cause as the author says, “When you buy this book, you are directly contributing funds to projects that will change the lives of some of the most underprivileged people around the world.

Mark and Annie reside in Melbourne and are parents to two adult children and cat. Mark claims to have a complicated relationship both with his cat and his golf handicap. He is an enthusiastic member of the Rotary Club of Box Hill Central where he will be club president in 2020/21. He and Annie are avid travellers, both believing that the world is far too interesting a place not to have a good look at it.

The book is available for sale at the Notion Press bookstore and several other popular e-commerce platforms.