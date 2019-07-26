Immediate office space for rent

Just launched a new company? Looking to relocate? No matter what your needs are, De Soet Consulting Business Center are able to meet them all. Especially in times where empty officebuildings are rare and prices are high, renting an office at a Business Center comes at the right time. Whether as a short term or a long term solution, the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure and you can choose from different sizes. If you need help with your company, but you don’t have the needs to hire your own employees, De Soet Consulting has high qualified staff to help you with your needs for however long you need.

This is a perfect solution if you want to expand your business to a different region. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. There are no launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. So why even rent anything else? Rieta de Soet, CEO of De Soet Consulting says, the availability of offices at a Business Center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums. Plus you don’t have to worry about other things, like maintenance of the building. De Soet Consulting takes care of it all.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Furthermore De Soet Consulting offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, De Soet Consulting offers a personal and professional service.