Step by step to optimal assembly

As a leading manufacturer of thermal system solutions, Rehm Thermal Systems offers its customers not only high-quality and energy-efficient systems for industrial production of electronic components, but also comprehensive expert advice and qualified support for all process steps in future-oriented electronics production. In the Rehm Technology Centre at the company headquarters in Blaubeuren-Seißen, for example, prototypes are created in collaboration with the application experts from Rehm Thermal Systems to meet the individual requirements of customers. Other demo centres in Mexico and China ensure first-class support and advice from application specialists for Rehm”s customers around the world.

The Technology Centre of Rehm Thermal Systems is located at the company headquarters in Blaubeuren-Seißen, covering almost 500 m² and tooled up with state-of-the-art equipment for a complete SMT production line – from the paste printer with follow-on 3D paste inspection, to placement machines, to the reflow soldering system. This equipment enables customers to work with Rehm’s application specialists to fabricate assemblies that can be used to determine optimal process parameters and, at the same time, can be analysed using a variety of microscopes, 2D and/or 3D X-ray (laminography or CT). Following successful prototyping, test series can be run with the exact parameters. The entire test equipment – such as temperature-resistant temperature and residual oxygen loggers, calibrated equipment benchmark boards like the vacuum PTP, high-speed camera and more – can be commissioned as a service with application specialists for one”s own system and process investigations worldwide. This means that both audit-proof process documentation and objective and reliable benchmark results can be created.

Where the soldering stops, the protective coating starts. This process with UV and IR curing systems is also available – in conjunction with automatic optical inspection with contactless thickness measurement of wet and dry coatings. The different application methods can be tested directly on the machine using different paint components, laying the best possible foundation for later series production.

Rehm Thermal Systems thus supports its customers by allowing them to produce small batches of new products for product validation with quality control on the production line in the Technology Centre, and then to analyse the batches optically and with X-ray systems.

Rehm Thermal Systems is the only manufacturer to offer all kinds of thermal processes for heat transfer – even under vacuum. In the product portfolio, customers can choose between systems with convection, condensation, infrared and contact heat. Soldering processes and coating processes (assembly protection), potting, underfill and corresponding drying systems are demonstrated live on site for various applications. Since its foundation in 1990, Rehm Thermal Systems has held to an important principle: to be reachable by customers worldwide and to achieve the best quality and soldering results. Global technology support for our customers is our aspiration. We offer this both at the Technology Centre at the headquarters in Blaubeuren-Seißen and at the Chinese branch of Rehm in Dongguan and in the Mexican branch in Guadalajara.