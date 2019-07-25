PRESS RELEASE

Hartenholm / Hamburg, Germany, 24 July, 2019

Customer, service, and marketing offensive: Steffan Gold is the new general manager of Logopak

Logopak Systeme GmbH & Co.KG (https://www.logopak.com), a leading manufacturer of logistically integrated labelling systems (https://www.logopak.com/products/labelling-systems/), labelling software, and barcode and industrial printers, now has a new general manager. Together with Dietrich Barsch, Steffan Gold (55) will manage the business of the globally active labelling experts from Hartenholm, near Hamburg, Germany.

The business manager contributes 17 years of experience as the general manager of high-tech companies in the areas of mechanical engineering and measuring technology to Logopak. Previously, Steffan Gold worked with Trioptics GmbH, the market leader in optical measuring technology in the consumer electronics, medical technology, and automotive industries.

The new Logopak general manager is focused on the aspects of sales, marketing, and service. Accordingly, the experienced industrial manager emphasises the following operating areas at Logopak: The strategic further development of the company and the development of existing market potential form the core of these activities. Customer orientation is also placed in the foreground, as well as acquisition of new industries and customers. Further development of product, software, and service offers and the expansion of the international sales and service organisation of Logopak round off the range of planned measures.

“For more than 40 years, Logopak has stood for the construction of high-quality, robust machines, and it has established itself as a leading manufacturer of logistically integrated labelling systems. Trends like increasing globalisation, e-commerce, and networked value creation chains and processes are heading in the direction of positive market development. Together with our customer-oriented international sales and service organisation and innovative product and service offers, we will take advantage of this worldwide potential for growth. I”m looking forward to the challenges presented by this exciting market and a successful company with rich traditions,” explains Steffan Gold.

During FachPack, which runs from 24th – 26th September, 2019 in Nuremberg, journalists and expert visitors will have the opportunity to meet Steffan Gold at the Logopak booth (no. 244 in hall 1) for a personal conversation.

