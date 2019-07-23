The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Uses Dialectical Behavioral Therapy to Manage Anxiety

The Connecticut-based private psychotherapy practice helps individuals overcome anxiety through mindfulness-based cognitive psychotherapy called dialectical behavioral therapy.

[CONNECTICUT, 07/23/2019] – The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) offers dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT) to clients, of all ages, with anxiety and improve the quality of life. The CCBH team works closely with clients to develop and apply an individualized treatment plan.

Helping People Overcome Anxiety Through DBT

According to CCBH, DBT is a specialized, mindfulness-based cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy that aims to enhance the quality of life. It focuses on helping individuals—children, adolescents, adults, and families—regulate their behaviors and emotions.

Members of CCBH DBT have undergone the highest level of training from the Institute of Behavioral Tech, LLC: DBT-founder Marsha Linehan. They have the capabilities to provide psychotherapy to an entire family within one practice.

The process begins with an assessment of clients to determine if DBT is the appropriate treatment for them. They work closely with each client and design an individualized treatment plan that meets their needs.

Clients taking the DBT program can participate in different modes of treatment, including:

• Family therapy

• Parent guidance

• Medication evaluation or management

The goal of DBT is to enhance a client’s quality of life, adding that the treatment mode has shown success with problems other than anxiety.

Anxiety Affects All Ages

The CCBH explains problematic anxiety manifests in different ways, like Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). This is an anxiety disorder that ranges in severity from mild to debilitating, affecting children, adolescents, and adults. OCD affects about 2.3 percent of the U.S. population, which outranks schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and panic disorder.

Problematic anxiety manifests differently by age, but signs may overlap.

The CCBH understands the challenges people face with anxiety disorders. The team of DBT professionals provides a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment to people with anxiety problems.

About the Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a private psychotherapy practice that provides complete and personalized mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The center offers resources, expertise, and support to help clients recover from emotional, mental, and behavioral conditions.

