GKN Powder Metallurgy invests in the future of its Bonn site by opening state-of-the-art customer center

After opening new customer centers in China (https://www.gknpm.com/en/news-and-media/news-releases/2019/gkn-additive-opens-first-customer-center-in-china/) and North America (https://www.gknpm.com/en/news-and-media/news-releases/2019/gkn-powder-metallurgy-announces-new-north-american-pm-headquarters-and-am-customer-center/) earlier this year, GKN Powder Metallurgy (https://www.gknpm.com) launched a third customer center in Germany on July 10th. The state-of-the-art facility in Bonn is a setting for customers and partners to experience all aspects of powder metallurgy and additive technologies.

The customer center allows GKN Powder Metallurgy to host tailored visits for customers and business partners to meet their specific interests. Visitors can also explore the integrated innovation showroom with its cutting-edge showcases that feature the full range of GKN Powder Metallurgy’s technology strategy. Similar to all global locations, the center in Bonn is equipped with spacious conference and training rooms for hands-on workshops.

How collaboration enables innovation

“Today, emerging countries can manufacture products of the highest quality. This means we have to further accelerate innovation in Germany,” says Guido Degen, President Additive Manufacturing at GKN Powder Metallurgy. “Our experience centers are an ideal platform for intensifying partnerships with our customers and strengthening collaboration. By discussing specific business challenges and evolving industry trends, we can identify areas of growth potential together.”

“We have great confidence we’re heading in the right direction because we are working with the world’s most amazing companies,” explains Peter Oberparleiter, CEO at GKN Powder Metallurgy. “We’re developing groundbreaking products with our customers, refining 3D printing processes with our partners like HP Inc. and EOS, and creating our own digital solutions driven by the collective ingenuity of our people. GKN Powder Metallurgy’s focus on innovation will allow us to strengthen our position in the market even more in the future.”

Producing more than 7.2 million parts per week

GKN Powder Metallurgy employs more than 500 people at its IATF 16949-certified site in Bonn. Here, 7.2 million parts are produced per week in conventional powder metal compaction and metal 3D printing. The plant was founded in 1934 and is a recognized engineering partner for the automotive industry, known for reliability and a high level of innovation and quality.