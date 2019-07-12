Sizzling up a Feast at The Resort This Monsoon

The sight of the piping hot dishes in a wooden plate with smoke blowing out of it is a tease for your taste bud while enjoying the rain by the beachside. The Sizzlers Fest offers a range of piping hot dishes in veg and non-veg which comprises of Cottage Cheese Hoisin, Cheesy Mushroom, Grilled Basa, Barbeque Chicken, Mix Grills, Cheesy Chicken and Firangee Gumcha Kebab.

What: ‘Sizzlers Festival’

Where: The Resort, Madh-Marve, Mumbai

When: Ongoing

Time: 12:30 to 3:30 PM and 7:30 till 11:30 PM