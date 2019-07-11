Hi from Jemma

Hi,

I found this webpage while looking for online resources for safe shopping online:

http://www.webnewswire.com/2018/10/03/the-growing-trend-of-online-shopping-in-india/

Web Newswire’s site above mentioned “Online shopping”. Thank you for posting information that could be useful to online consumers. We at CouponChief recently created a new guide that aims to help consumers recognize cyber threats when shopping online.

Maybe it’s worth linking to along with the other resources on your website? I can send you the link to the guide if you want to read it.

Looking forward to hearing from you,

Jemma