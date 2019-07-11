Fiberboard Packaging Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2017 – 2027

Fiberboard is a type of fiber product that is made out of wood fibers. There are many types of fiberboard such as low density, medium density and high density. Fiberboard packaging industry is growing very rapidly so that it has a great use in various packaging industries. Fiberboard possesses many types of flutes such as; A, B, C, E, F, which describes the strength of fiberboard. Fiberboard boxes are designed to be very strong. They are made of very hard paperboard, there are air column in it. The air acts as a cushion, while the paper columns make the material strong.
Market Dynamics:
There are many opportunities in the fiberboard packaging such that, fiberboard market has great opportunities in the food services because packaging is necessary for various retailers, wholesalers and also for imports and exports. In automotive industry there is an also chances of growing fiberboard packaging. As pharmaceutical industry is also growing so fiberboard is used for packaging of various tablets, expanding growth prospects for Fiberboard Packaging market. Fiberboard possesses opportunities in packaging of consumer goods, this will help in baking and freezing of various food items. Fiberboard industry has opportunities in the packaging of medical and electronic equipment, significantly impacting the Fiberboard Packaging market. As the furniture industry is also growing every year so for packaging of various furniture, Fiberboard Packaging can be used. There are many challenges in Fiberboard Packaging such as, if packaging cost is more than the production cost then it will be huge challenge to recover its production cost. Transportation cost is also one of the major challenge for Fiberboard Packaging market due to the reason that packaging of various materials is very costly. Maintaining of strength of fiberboard is also a big challenge. Moisture also affects the Fiberboard Packaging in terms of various aspects. One of the major challenge for fiberboard packaging is that it gives protection from light and heat. There are some latest trends in the fiberboard packaging market such as, now days industrial packaging is growing very rapidly, along with Graphic retail packaging, and bulk packaging. Corrugated sheets are be made through the fiberboard so that they can be used for the packaging, which will impact the Fiberboard Packaging market in the coming years.
Market Segmentation:
Fiberboard can be segmented on the basis of fiberboard style:
Regular Slotted fiberboard
Half Slotted fiberboard
Overlap Slotted fiberboard
Full overlap Slotted fiberboard
Center Special Slotted fiberboard
Center Special Overlap Slotted fiberboard
Center Special Full Overlap Slotted fiberboard
Fiberboard can be segmented on the basis of application
Automotive industry
Food & Beverage industry
Pharmaceuticals industry
Consumer Goods
Medical & Electronic Equipment
Furniture industry
Fiberboard can be segmented on the basis of construction
Single wall fiberboard
Double wall fiberboard
Triple wall fiberboard
Fiberboard can be segmented on the basis of flutes
A flute
B flute
C flute
E flute
F flute
On the basis of geographies, the market is segmented across 7 key regions:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific Excluding Japan
Japan
Middle East & Africa
As the fiberboard packaging market is in the very mature condition in North American countries like US, Canada and the market is leading in terms of value in North America and Western Europe. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.
Key Market Players:
Kapstone
Action Packaging
Moore Packaging Corporation
Empire Packaging & Displays
Jarra Creek v. Corrugated Fiberboard Manufacturers
Robin Resources (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd
ESA Acoustic Wooden Panels
Boyut plastic profil & folyo
Alta Max
Air Sea Containers Ltd