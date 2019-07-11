Fashion Challenge? SHUKR Islamic Clothing Has The Answer

For an abaya for all occasions and hijabs that take you from day to night, SHUKR proves timeless in its fashion.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading producer of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently announced their promising winter collection. SHUKR, and Islamic company established in 2001 to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to offer inspirational feature outfits and style advice to modest dressers around the world, proving that beauty and modest can go hand in hand.

Across most modest clothing companies, abayas seem to be the most popular garment among women. A SHUKR abaya, in particular, stands out because they are simple, functional, modest and fit in well with modern western wear. SHUKR abayas are unique because they combine the simplicity, functionality and natural fabrics with the decorative flair of geometric patterns, elaborate designs and a range of fabrics which make them perfect for wearing in near any country.

“Muslims in this day and age know how hard it is to put together presentable, modern and stylish outfits whilst keeping to their Islamic principles,” says Sillwood. “As a leading Islamic clothing company, we see it is our duty to provide women the inspiration they need to look and feel confident.”

The SHUKR hijab is different from other hijabs on the market because of its exceptionally high quality, beautiful neutral colors and natural fabrics. Hijabs are also available in lightweight cotton and jersey, or even a thicker wool fabric. SHUKR’s Easy Care hijab range also makes it effortless to bring an elegant touch of style to any woman’s wardrobe.

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.Shukr.co.uk

