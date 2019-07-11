Build a House in Paradise

Role of Masjid in Muslim society

Masjid plays a basic role to establish a good environment in a Muslim society. Masjid is not only a place of worship, it is also a place where people meet and greet. In this way, a social system prevails everywhere. For this reason, Masjid is the base of Muslim society. The one who is regular to Masjid is more attached to the people and knows the condition of the people; he can help them in their troubles and becomes a good Muslim. In one narration, it is said that Masjid is a strong castle against shetan “ اَلْمَسْجِدُ حِصْنٌ حَصِینٌ مِّنَ الشَّیْطٰن” Masjid plays the same role in a Muslim society.

Importance of Masjid

Masjid is called the house of Allah almighty. In Quran Alkareem, Allah Almighty says “وَأَنَّ الْمَسَاجِدَ لِلَّهِ ” and it is stated in a blessed Hadees of Sahih Muslim “ثم مضى إلى بيت من بيوت الله” and another blessed Hadees of the same book says that Masjids are the most beloved places to Allah Almighty “أَحَبُّ البلاد إلى الله مساجدُها”. The one whose heart is attached to Masjid will be under the shade of the throne of Allah Almighty on the Day of Judgment.

Reward for building a Masjid

Normally what we build in this world is only for this world like our house, factory, shop, etc. But what a great reward to build a masjid has; when we donate to build a masjid, we earn a house in Jannah. It is stated in many ahadees with different wordings that the one who construct a masjid deserves a house in Jannah. Let us read a few ahadees in this regard;

“من بنی مسجدا للہ تعالی بنی اللہ لہ بیتا فی الجنة” The one who builds a Masjid for the pleasure of Allah Almighty; Allah Almighty would build a house for him in paradise. (Sahih Muslim)

“ من بنی للہ مسجداصغیرا کان او کبیرا بنی اللہ لہ بیتا فی الجنة” whoever builds a masjid for the sake of Allah Almighty ‘whether it is small or large’ Allah Almighty builds a house for him in paradise. (Sunan Tirmizi)

Reward even after death

There are few deeds whose reward reaches to a person even after his demise. Masjid construction project is one of such deed whose return a person receives in his grave as hadees says like this “أَوْ مَسْجِدًا بَنَاهُ”. So if someone wants to earn reward even after his death he should start a project of constructing a masjid. In this way, a house is not only built for him in paradise but he also receives its reward after his death.

Build a masjid or donate for it

After reading above mentioned excellences of building Masjid, one may think that it is a great virtue to build a masjid project but how can I build a masjid? It needs a lot of money? Dear brothers! Don’t get disappointed from the mercy of your Lord He, the Almighty, blesses even those who spend even a little in construction of the masjid. One Hadees of book Ibn e Majah says “مَنْ بَنَى مَسْجِدًا لِلَّهِ كَمَفْحَصِ قَطَاةٍ أَوْ أَصْغَرَ بَنَى اللَّهُ لَهُ بَيْتًا فِي الْجَنَّةِ” Whoever builds a masjid for the sake of Allah Almighty, like a sparrow’s nest or even smaller, Allah Almighty will build for him a house in Paradise.

Dear brothers! If someone affords to build a masjid, he should make his mind to build a jamia masjid. Otherwise, everyone should make their mind to donate for the masjid construction. If Allah Almighty wills, this virtue will takes him to Paradise and he will receive a palace of paradise by the mercy of Allah. Now, it is very easy to participate in construction of masjid you can give online donation to build a masjid. May Allah Almighty enable us to donate for the construction of masjid. Ameen