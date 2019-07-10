Turquoise Direct Offers Stunning Arland Ben Jewelry

Turquoise Direct, the home of authentic handmade turquoise jewelry offers splendid Arland Ben jewelry online. They offer the stunning Arland Ben jewelry as an enhancement to one’s collection of exceptional jewelry.

Arland Ben, a Native American artist, creates unique and visually stunning jewelry with the use of small 14K or 18K gold petroglyph images overlaid on sterling silver. He also makes jewelry only in gold which has its own elegant design. Arland Ben uses only the highest grade natural turquoise. Being one of the finest and most collectible artists of today, he has received numerous awards at Santa Fe Indian Market and the Heard Museum Show. Arland Ben’s jewelry has been published in several magazines including “Southwest Art” and “Cowboys and Indians.”

Turquoise Direct offers Arland Ben jewelry which features hand-cut overlay designs and high grade, rare turquoise. They have been trading with Arlandfor several decades, often supplying him with much of the gem grade turquoise to use in his complex and beautiful work. Turquoise Direct offers the following magnificent jewelry pieces made by Arland Ben:

• Bisbee Turquoise Solid 14k Gold Over Sterling Silver Petroglyph Design Bracelet

• Apache Blue Turquoise Solid 14k Gold Over Sterling Silver Petroglyph Design Ring

• Morenci Turquoise Ingot Coin Sterling Silver Reposse Bracelet

• Rare Gem Grade Blue Gem Turquoise Ingot Bracelet

• Rare Gem Grade Bisbee Turquoise Solid 14k Gold Over Sterling Silver Petroglyph Design Bolo Tie

• Rare Gem Grade Bisbee Turquoise Sunburst Design Earrings and more.

Turquoise Direct offers an exquisite collection of new and vintage Native American jewelry. At Turquoise Direct, one can find a wide range of jewelry designs from bracelets to earrings, necklaces and rings to buckles and bolos.All of their jewelry designs are created by some of the most collectible and highly respected Native American artists.

