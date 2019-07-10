Top Business Management School Pune, India

Ramachandran International Institute of Management (RIIM) is one of the Top Management College in Pune, India.We are offering MBA and PGDM courses Approved by AICTE,Affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University.

RIIM is One of the Best MBA PGDM Management Institute in Pune, India. Our mission to provide valuable Business Management Education to Students. We have experience staff continuously train to our Students.

RIIM is one of the top leading player in Business Management School in Pune. for more update about admission, fee structure & MBA Placement etc please visit official website of RIIM Pune.