SWING & SLING WITH PANTALOONS’ LATEST ‘SPIDER-MAN’ COLLECTION

Marvel Super Hero movies have always been popular amongst kids, especially if it involves their favorite character, Spider-Man! As fans geared-up to watch Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pantaloons one of the pioneering retail fashion brands in India, launched its brand new ‘Spider-Man’ collection.

Keeping children and their style sensibilities in mind, the collection has been created using super-fun interactive print techniques like reversible sequins, foil print, 3D badges and embroideries. Tailored from fine quality textured and novelty fabrics, the Spider-Man collection comprises of a huge range of snazzy t-shirts, shirts, jeans, shorts, and sleepwear. The collection ranges from INR 499 to INR 999. These can be styled with an assortment of comfortable Spider-Man slip on shoes available at Pantaloons.

Parents of little fans can shop these latest styles online on https://www.pantaloons.com/c/spidey-range or at any Pantaloons stores.