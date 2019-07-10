Succesful UPSC Coaching Centre in Chennai Invites Applications from Civil Service Aspirants

Chinmaya IAS Academy, one of the leading sucessful and trusted UPSC coaching centres in Chennai, part of chinmaya group of educational institutions of world renowned Chinmaya Mission, is inviting applications from civil service aspirants.

Chennai, TN, India., July 5, 2019 — Chinmaya IAS Academy, one of the leading successful and trusted UPSC coaching centres in Chennai, part of chinmaya group of educational institutions of world renowned Chinmaya Mission, is inviting applications from civil service aspirants. Chinmaya Academy of Civil Services (CACS) has opened adminssions for regular batch and week end batch for the year 2019-20. Many mock Interview candidates of CACS have cleared UPSC exam 2018. CACS has grown rapidly to become the top-rated IAS coaching institute in Chennai and Tamilnadu within a short span of time.

Educational institutions in the galaxy of Chinmaya group includes some iconic names like Chinmaya Vishwavidyapeeth University, Chinmaya International Residential School, Chinmaya Institute of Management , Chinmaya Institute of Higher Learning, 70 regular Chinmaya schools, five colleges and many more. Chennai based Chinmaya IAS Academy will excel to become a shining star, one of the Top IAS coaching centres in Chennai, by successfully placing many civil service aspirants in IAS / IPS / IFS / IRS service.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the Civil Services Examination which is a nationwide competitive examination in India for recruitment to various Civil Services of the Government of India, such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). Also simply referred to as the UPSC examination, it is conducted in three phases – a preliminary examination consisting of two objective-type papers (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II also popularly known as Civil Service Aptitude Test or CSAT), and a main examination consisting of nine papers of conventional (essay) type, in which two papers are qualifying and only marks of seven are counted followed by a interview for personality test.

