SmartTOP cabriolet top control for Jaguar F-Type Convertible with new functions

Las Vegas, Nevada – July 10, 2019

The retrofitted SmartTOP convertible module for the Jaguar F-Type Convertible provides a comfortable convertible top operation with its clever functions. On one hand, it is possible to operate the convertible top while driving with One Touch. The convertibles top button no longer needs to be held down throughout the entire movement of the top. Instead, a brief tap on the interior button is sufficient and the top movement is carried out automatically.

In addition, the SmartTOP convertible top control by Mods4cars enables the operation of the top via the existing vehicle remote control. “Opening and closing the convertibles top from a distance using the vehicles key is a very popular feature. Our customers can already open their convertibles top as they walk toward their vehicle,” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow. A change to the vehicle key is not required.

Now the SmartTOP module has received many new features. It is now possible to reverse the operating direction of the convertibles top interior button. Valet mode prevents operation of the convertibles top via the interior button and remote control. Thus, the top can be completely locked when third parties use the vehicle. The ECO Disable function allows automatic deactivation of ECO mode when starting the engine, which ordinarily would be reactivated each time the vehicle starts up.

In addition, the exhaust flap button in the vehicle can be automatically activated at every start. “From manufacture settings, the flaps are deactivated each time you start your journey. However, the SmartTOP module remembers the setting of your last journey or can be programmed so that the exhaust flaps are activated at every start,” says PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

Existing customers can also benefit from these new features. Software updates can be loaded via the USB port attached to the SmartTOP module. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, provides these updates free of charge to all customers via the Internet.

SmartTOP modules are available for the following car brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche , Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The SmartTOP comfort control for the Jaguar F-Type Convertible is available from 339,00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:



