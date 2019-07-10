One Digital Entertainment and Event Capital announce “Social Nation”, India’s first ever festival celebrating the democracy and power of Digital content creators and the community!

One Digital Entertainment is known for giving the Indian digital entertainment industry some key digital influencers and first of its kind, digital IP’s. Now, the network is all set to bring the first-ever live event in the form of Social Nation by joining hands with the largest event IP curators and aggregators of the country – Event Capital, a Laqshya Media group company. Social Nation is a festival that will celebrate the independence and the colossal power of the Internet.

Social Nation is a first of its kind festival that will celebrate the emergence of the Internet content creators and communities growing at a booming speed. Set to empower the digital content ecosystem, this festival will encourage the audience to interact and exchange ideas in real-time and space with their social media timelines. A one-stop entertainment and interactive festival across two days, Social Nation will witness performances by more than 60 artists from different segments like music, comedy, dance, poetry, and others. While Stage 1 will see Stand – up acts, Slam poetry, Comedy debates, Dance and Indie performances, Stage 2 will have Inspirational talks, Open mics, Rap battles, Fireside chats, etc. It will also host multiple engaging hands-on workshops and panel discussions by creators and industry experts from digital fields. While the final list of creators will be announced shortly, however, the biggest of the names – national as well as international are said to be roped in.

Gurpreet Singh, COO, and Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment said, “As a company, One Digital Entertainment has always aimed at empowering creators and giving the audiences quality content to consume. Our core idea has always been to support independent content and creators and the Internet has made it possible year after year. To celebrate the very said democracy, we are bringing a multi-layered festival whose core lies in the creator-fan relationship and hence we have meticulously planned to create an exclusive arena for the creators to interact with their fans. Networking with the industry and directly connecting with the consumers on-ground, understanding them, their choices and their consumption patterns will be an added advantage”.

Deepak Choudhary, Founder, and Director, Event Capital said, “Social Nation is an extremely special addition to our current roster of event IPs. We have been curating various IPs in music, fashion, lifestyle, sports, kids, etc and we have been very keen on curating an IP for the offline digital content space. India is witnessing a subculture of independent content and digital space has carved a niche for itself especially with the millennials. Through this IP we aim to create a close community of fans and creators where everybody feels home and significant.”

Scheduled to take place on 19-20th October 2019 at Jio Garden, Social Nation will also have Off – Stage Activities, Experience zones, never seen before VR experiences amongst many other things. Set to be a year-round IP, August onwards, Social Nation will travel to multiple Indian cities with Digital superstars/artists.