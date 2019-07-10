Main & Associates Provides Structured Approach to Risk Management & Workplace Health and Safety

Today, risk assessments have grown to be essential for small to large enterprises. Smaller sized companies often settle on these risk assessments on their own regardless that larger companies often elect to outsource it to Health and Safety experts to minimize any potential consequences.

To help determine all potential risks in a small company it is very important you get all workforce involved to get a selection of views on the risks, so that the consultant company is able to deal with in your everyday jobs. Once risks are exposed it becomes easy to classify them as low, medium or heavy risk. High and Medium risk problems will have to be handled instantly. While low risk may need the execution of new coaching, methods or perhaps no action at all if current safety precautions are satisfactory.

Manual handling risk assessment needs to be a vital part of any business processes no matter whether you are going it on your own or employing in a professional Workplace Health and Safety company. Main & Associates have a practical and organized approach that concerns evaluating the health and safety risk to your business and then helping you to make them go away with their Safety Management Plans. This structured method of risk management supplies clear checkpoints across the routes to conformity and enables forward cost management and continuous performance reviewing.

They have an expert team to take a consultative approach to Project Management Risk Assessment, commercial safety and environmental protection that permit you to satisfy your investors, you’re legal and corporate social obligations and your responsibility to your employees and the surroundings.

About Main & Associates

Steve Main is the founding father of Main & Associates who has over 3 decades experience working, Controlling and Consulting to a wide range of market sectors, small, medium and large enterprises.

He with his safety consultants Melbourne team manages all your safety and health management, occupational hygiene, risk management, equality advice, fire risk and training. He provides a consultative strategy to OHS Risk Management, corporate safety and environmental protection that permit you to satisfy your investors, you’re authorised and corporate social obligations and your responsibility to your employees and the environment.

