Choose The Best Skin And Fat Treatment For Confident Personality

Freezethefatdr.com is website offering medical spa and clinic with Alliance Health Choice (Medical Corp). Highly specialized professional staffs along with custom-built facilities, dedicatedly work for their client’s satisfaction.

Medical Spa located at Tarzana and Westwood offers Coolsculpting, Ultherapy, IPL Photofacial, HIFU, Spider Vein Therapy, Endermology, Radio Frequency, Dermatology, Ultrasonic Cavitation, Microdermabrasion, Microneedling, scars, VI Peel, and Perfect Peel to remove fine lines and wrinkles, and the effects of some skin conditions. With the help of Skin Tightening and CoolSculpting Doctors, it is possible to eliminate stubborn fat from any of the area of body and tighten skin to get beautiful lean look for your face.

At Freeze The Fat clinic, both men and women facilitated with effective skin care treatments, hair removal procedures, and more to enhance their beauty and persona. Procedures are performed under supervision of expert Medical Doctor – Dr Ellias Paikal.

Clinic is lace with modern medical technologies and comfortable treatment rooms at premier location. Best part of treatment is team of experts is best known for their anti-aging cosmetic and non-invasive fat removal procedures. Here you will receive excellent solutions and exceptional services, which will enhance your inner and outer beauty and you will feel more confident and motivated for every action.

Chiropractic Massage includes non-forceful techniques, manipulations, Physical Therapy, and Massage. The FDA approved Cool-sculpting is non-invasive treatment without injection and surgery to reduce common fat areas of the body. It can be most effectively used on abdomen, inner thighs, love handles, outer thighs, double chin and upper back.

If you are also having questions like Best Coolsculpting Doctor Near Me or treatment for Coolsculpting, visit Freeze The Fat Dr for complete treatment. To know more about services and treatment offered, check on official website at https://freezethefatdr.com/. You can also book an online appointment over phone call, dial (818) 213-3330. For any query, send an email at info@freezethefatdr.com

You can also use online booking platform to choose from services and treatments available at clinic, as per your need.

Address:

Tarzana Location: 18345 Ventura Blvd. # A, Tarzana, CA 91356

Westwood Location: 1722 Westwood Blvd. # B, Los Angeles, CA 90024