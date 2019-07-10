BATE Borisov VS Piast Gliwice prediction

Match Time: 7/11/2019 01:00 Thursday (GMT+8)

UEFA Champions League — BATE Borisov VS Piast Gliwice

Match Analysis:

BATE Borisov belongs to Belarusian Premier League, is the most successful team in league. They often attended the games in Europe. In last season, the team was defeated by PSV Eindhoven in play offs so that they got the qualification of UEFA EL. The team played well in group stage of UEFA EL, succeeded to be top 32. However, they were defeated by Arsenal, lost the chance to promote. BATE Borisov is in the period of league games, being in good form.

Piast Gliwice is from POL PR, they had got the champion of POL D1 in last season. At the same time, they are the first team in soccer industry who promoted from level 7 to top league and had chance to attend the UEFA CL Qualifier. The team only attended one round of UEFA EL in recent year, is the new team of UEFA CL this season. It is worthy to noting that they won 24 from 37 rounds, being efficient.

Handicap Odds Analysis:

The Asian handicap odd is BATE Borisov -0.75, medium return, which is trending to BATE Borisov. BATE Borisov had experience on UEFA CL, is more famous than Piast Gliwice. Piast Gliwice was mediocre at away field last season. The home win odd is stable, hosts are favorites of this clash. Generally, BATE Borisov will get a positive result in this game.

BATE Borisov VS Piast Gliwice

Handicap Pick: BATE Borisov -0.75

