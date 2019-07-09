Screening cancer with liquid biopsy – Freedom Age

Here we make available a very sensitive specialized test for all high-risk patients to screen against cancer.

Circulating tumor cells is a very useful tool helping you know the number of tumor cells in 10 ml of blood and in turn finding out the probability of developing a tumor anywhere in the body.

It enables you to take action by switching to preventative therapies well in advance.

It has been observed that approximately 60 percent of our patients who test, turn out positive for CTC.

And this gives them the opportunity to prevent a fatal disease from setting in.Early detection and further timely action is the key to prevent this disease from developing, this simple test can screen you against various cancers.

Dr. Kalpana Shekhawat M.D

Functional Medicine Specialist

