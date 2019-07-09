Mobile Data Protection Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects During 2016-2026

Protection of data from theft, loss, or misuse has become crucial practice in every enterprise, as breach of data can hamper brand image and result into severe losses. In the recent past, introduction of mobility has altered the operations within an organization globally. However, in spite of the fact that use of mobile or portable devices have brought in remarkable flexibility, it is also associated with potential data security risks. Mobile data protection is the technology that protects enterprise as well as personal data from cyber-attacks, and other such activities. It inhibits unlicensed access, as well as offers advanced device protection from malware and provides firewalls, anti-virus solutions to the organizations. Mobile data protection facilitates enhanced encryption and decryption techniques within the system enabling the operators to safely store, access, and transfer data. It primarily secures data stored on portable systems such smartphones, removable media, or even laptops. Moreover, increasing in adoption of portable devices for data storage among organizations in various sectors has resulted in a significant increase in deployment of mobile data protection as a step towards enhancing enterprise data security.

Mobile Data Protection Market: Drivers and Restraints

Download sample copy of this report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-2160

Increasing trends of portable devices among organisations, has resulted into severe threat of data loss, thus driving the adoption of mobile data protection solutions. In addition, the evolving work culture in organisations in various industries are widely adopting the trends of bring your own device, cloud and also social media, as well as stringent regulations in regards to data protection solutions as anticipated to further encourage the growth mobile data protection market. On the other hand, some additional spending on implementation, training, and IT infrastructure maintenance, may result into restricting small and medium enterprise with limited budgets from adoption the solution, this acts as a restraint for the mobile data protection market.

Mobile Data Protection Market: Segmentation

Mobile data protection can be segmented on the basis of device type, operating system, user type verticals, and regions. On the basis of device type the market can be segmented into mobile phones, laptops, removable media and others. The operating systems can be segments as Mac OS, Windows, android, Linux, and others. Whereas the user type may include small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. Mobile data protection market can be segmented on the basis of verticals such as retail, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, consumer goods, IT and telecommunication, media and entertainment, aerospace & defence, and others. Regionally mobile data protection market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Mobile Data Protection Market: Regional Outlook

Mobile data protection market is dominated by the North America, Asia Pacific Excl. Japan, and Western Europe region. Western Europe is expected to grow at a significantly as compared to the other region in the mobile data protection market and will see a good growth rate in the future. The European have recently laid down new data protection regulation means for organisations based in Europe – The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The regulation is anticipated to substantially increase the need for data protection solutions to comply with the stringent regulation, and thereby increase the demand for mobile data protection solution in the region. Eastern Europe is expected to see a moderate growth rate in the mobile data protection market, with a few enterprises looking to invest in this region.

Buy Now to Get 10% Off and Free Customization as per Requirement:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2160

Mobile Data Protection Market: Competition Landscape

Among the key players involved in mobile data protection market, Intel Corporation is one of the prominent players. Intel Corporation provided its mobile data protection software – McAfee Complete Data Protection—Advanced Suite, and McAfee ePolicy Orchestrator (McAfee ePO) software to UMIVALE which is a non-profit organization based in Spain, to increase protection against attacks, improve data monitoring and utilization and faster data protection. Other players in the mobile data protection market such as Sophos Ltd. Is focusing on organic as well as inorganic strategies to strengthen their position in the market.