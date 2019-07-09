Leading Stainless Steel Fabricators in Singapore Brooklynz Stainless Steel Launches Fresh New Website

The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors richer insight into the Company’s range of stainless steel fabrication capabilities.

Singapore., July 5, 2019 — Brooklynz Stainless Steel, a leading stainless steel fabricator in Singapore, announced the launch of its newly revamped website today. The homepage welcomes visitors with bold bright colors and clean uncluttered design. This newly redesigned website offers quick and easy access to essential information about the company’s innovative stainless steel fabrication services and products. The website also has a comprehensive product gallery, project gallery and video gallery to educate customers.

The new Brooklynz stainless-steel website provides customers with a more intuitive user interface, instant updates, faster navigation, and improved search. Improved navigation and functionality of this website allows customers to see the full product portfolio Brooklynz can offer. The new website has improved functionality and enhanced rich content focused on the Company’s range of stainless-steel products for Builders, Architects, Interior Designers, and Construction Contractors. The new website will be updated on a regular basis with new products, projects, customers, activities, and events.

“We are excited about the launch of our new site, we hope visitors will be able to find information about our Metal Gates and services with ease. Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our SS products. We love the new look and feel of the site, especially the gallery where all of our stainless-steel product portfolio is available in one place.” said the CEO, Brooklynz Stainless Steel.

Stainless steels are notable for their corrosion resistance, which increases with increasing chromium content. Furthermore, it is aesthetic, hygienic, easy to maintain, recyclable, has a wide variety of finishes and is used in the manufacture of everyday objects. Commonly used on building exteriors for façades or roofs, it is ideal for cladding uses, metalworking, and interior decorative finishes. Finally, it blends extremely well with other materials, not only glass, but also with timber, concrete, composites, and many others.

Brooklynz with its experienced staff and skilled workforce offers best-in-class end to end solutions for all types of stainless steel works across all sectors in Singapore. The new Brooklynz SS website allows clients to easily access the company’s services through all kinds of communication modes such as phone, email, and WhatsApp. Integration with Google further helps the clients to easily locate the company.

