The hospital signs a deal with the Dubai foundation for saving the kids

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) and the Al Jalila Children’s Speciality Hospital, marked a reminder of comprehension to coordinate and trade encounters to shield and secure youngsters.

This is in accordance with Federal Law No 03 of 2016 on Child Rights, also called ‘Wadeema’s Law’. Under the understanding, the two gatherings will cooperate to create joint arrangements and methods to report and secure kids and their families presented to manhandle. Case joint effort and broadly educating will likewise be an essential piece of the coordinated effort.