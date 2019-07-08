High Content Screening Market – Scope, Size, Share, Analysis Trends, Applications, Growth, and Forecast

The overall high content screening market is expected to grow from USD 506.7 million in 2016 to USD 909.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2017 to 2022.

The major factors driving the growth of the HTS market include initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing R&D spending, technological advancements in HTS, and the availability of government funding and venture capital investments.

High Throughput Screening Market segmentation:

• By product and service, the reagents & assay kits

• By technology

• By end user

The Major Players Opearting in the High Throughput Screening Market:

The prominent players in the global high-content screening market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Merck Millipore (U.S.). Product launches was the key growth strategy adopted by market players between 2014 and 2017. Companies also aim to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive global high-content screening market by expanding their product portfolios in accordance with industry trends and client needs.

Geographical Detailed Analysis for High Throughput Screening Market:

North America accounted for the largest share of the HTS market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing adoption of HTS, availability of government funding, and the presence of major key players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American HTS market.

