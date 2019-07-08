DYD Groundwork LTD provides groundwork services that are essential before building a residential, commercial or industrial space because they represent the solid base of the building.

Groundworks are very important because:

-they provide a strong and durable base for any building

-it creates the main structure of the building

-allowing to create a proper draining system;

Our team has over 10 years of experience in the groundwork field, always ready and eager to help you with all your groundwork needs. We use the latest technology on our equipment so the speed and quality of the project is satisfactory.

DYD Groundwork offers various groundwork services with high quality and reliability anywhere in London, which will guarantee your building’s durability, strength and value over time.

Groundwork – Digging

One of the main parts of groundwork is digging. We can do it either by hand or with the help of our modern digging equipment.

We always ensure that we secure the area we work, by placing fences and signals for pedestrians and vehicles!

When it comes to the groundwork, digging out the foundation trenches is more easily done with machinery where you can get the digger onto the building site. If you need to dig and remove concrete and stones by hand we can help you with all necessary!

Most modern foundations in the UK are now made of concrete which offers a stable and strong solution to ensuring your building is on a solid footing.