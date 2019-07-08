Elkos Introduces new gel pen Barito

The Elkos pens team is thrilled to announce the release of a brand new gel pen Barito

(https://www.elkospens.com/gel-pens-barito.html) .

Barito features attractive foil design with ink monitor window. It offers smooth ink flow with quick start time andcomes in four ink colors: blue, red, black and green.The appearance of the Gel pen Barito is just as impressive as the comfort and functionality: the grooved grip zone makes them comfortable to hold. All pens have sleek pocket clip which makes them the perfect companions.

“When it comes to design, young professionals and trend-setters who keep pace with the times have specific expectations: they expect a sophisticated and modern look and a cool, smooth feel. This is where the new Barito comes in as it meets these very needs.” said Mr. Vijay Singh, Assistant Manager- Marketing, Elkos Pens Ltd.

Packaging;

• 1 N Single Box / 1 N Pouch

• 10 N hanger / 10N box

• 100 N / 200 N Inner Box

• 800N / 1600 N Master Carton

Pricing and Availability:

Elkos Barito gel pens are available in 3 different body and ink colors. Barito is available at all the retail and wholesale counters across India at a very competitive price . For more updated information follow us on https://www.facebook.com/elkospens

Company Now

ELKOS Pens has been certified by the standards of ISO 9001:2015(QMS), awarded the prestigious Government of India registered One Star EXPORT HOUSE & has a distinguished honour of being stationery partners in reputed Indian educational institutes like IIT’s & IIM’s. At Elkos, quality control and innovation is not just a philosophy rather it is a commitment and conviction. This distinction enables us to gain customer faith and superior customer satisfaction. It is the key to successful business relationships with our esteemed domestic as well as export clients.

=============================================

Company Name : Elkos Pens Limited

Address : 16 Strand Road, Diamond Heritage, 10th Floor, Office No : 1015A,Kolkata – 700 001 West Bengal, India

Phone : +91-33-6607-9643 /+91-33-6607-9644

Url : https://www.elkospens.com/